1,031 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.77. 6,703,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,629. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
