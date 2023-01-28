1,031 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.77. 6,703,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,629. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.