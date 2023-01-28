10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

