124,278 Shares in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

