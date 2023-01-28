19,633 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Bought by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 820.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 539,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,115. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 68.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

