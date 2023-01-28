20,996 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

