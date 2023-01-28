2,454 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 271,867 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

