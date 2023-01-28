30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.68 million for the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.