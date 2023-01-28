570 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 82,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.