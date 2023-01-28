8,782 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

