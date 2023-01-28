888 (LON:888) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

888 Price Performance

888 opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.26. The firm has a market cap of £460.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.29. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 81.95 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 292.80 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

