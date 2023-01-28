Aave Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $83.82 or 0.00364140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $88.55 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

