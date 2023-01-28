ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,372.46

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $18,372.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00216922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00019178 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,266.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

