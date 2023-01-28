ABCMETA (META) Price Down 17.7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $17,055.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00214537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00019178 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,266.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

