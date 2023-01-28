Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.27. 2,101,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,468. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

