Achain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,867.97 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $222,867.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003790 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

