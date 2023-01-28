ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 6.1%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 589,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,066,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $679.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.