Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

