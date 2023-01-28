Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.71. 2,615,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.