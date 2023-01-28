Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.43 million and approximately $591,528.41 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009376 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,792 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.