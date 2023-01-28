Adshares Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $480,782.30 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,792 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.