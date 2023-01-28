Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advantest Stock Down 1.6 %

ATEYY stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.35. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $87.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.