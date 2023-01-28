Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

