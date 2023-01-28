Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 5%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

