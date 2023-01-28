AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.11 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.5744 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
