AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Jan 28th, 2023

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.11 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.5744 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

