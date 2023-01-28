Aion (AION) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $1.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00241920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00039906 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.