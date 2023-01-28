Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

