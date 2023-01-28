Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $114.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

