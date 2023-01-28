Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,329 shares of company stock valued at $375,664 and sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.