Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 500,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,469 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.