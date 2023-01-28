Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $91.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 769,857 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

