Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
