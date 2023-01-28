Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

