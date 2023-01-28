Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Alaska Air Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.