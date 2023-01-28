Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.