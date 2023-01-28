Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 935,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alaska Air Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

