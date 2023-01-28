Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Alaska Air Group Stock Performance
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 935,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
