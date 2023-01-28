Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

