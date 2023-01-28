Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 21,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

