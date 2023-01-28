AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Short Interest Update

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 274,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AlerisLife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALR opened at 0.69 on Friday. AlerisLife has a 1 year low of 0.55 and a 1 year high of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.03. AlerisLife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of 182.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 181.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlerisLife will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AlerisLife

AlerisLife Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

