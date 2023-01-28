Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $97.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00057278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025852 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,613,917 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,415,757 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

