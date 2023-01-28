Algorand Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $105.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00088371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025601 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,614,116 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,415,957 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

