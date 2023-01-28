Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

