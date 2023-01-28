Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,780. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.
BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
