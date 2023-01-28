Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 387,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,041.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

