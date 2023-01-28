Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,490 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 2.45% of Alithya Group worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

