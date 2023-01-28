Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

ACWX opened at $49.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

