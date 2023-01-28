Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

