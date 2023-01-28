ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

