Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €304.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Allianz Trading Up 0.0 %
ALV stock opened at €221.65 ($240.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.84. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
