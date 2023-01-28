Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €304.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.0 %

ALV stock opened at €221.65 ($240.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.84. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.