Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 169.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 108,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

