Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

