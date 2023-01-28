Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

