Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.14. 8,924,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

